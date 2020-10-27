10 new apartments given the go ahead on Quay Street

The go ahead has been given for 10 new apartments on Quay Street.

PJ and EJ Doherty Ltd, best known locally for developing the Earlsfort estate in Blackrock, have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for the proposed new homes.

They will be located at 37 Quay Street and lands adjacent to them.

PJ and EJ Doherty Ltd plans include the demolition of the existing premises at 37 Quay Street and the removal of associated foundations/hard-standing from the site.

In its place they are planning a residential building over three floors comprising a total of 10 duplex apartments. These will be made up of five 1 bed apartments and five 3 bed duplex apartments.

They have also secured permission for the provision of pedestrian entrances onto Quay Street with associated bin storage and cycle storage areas located at ground floor level, the provision of associated site works to include hard and soft landscape works to include boundary walls and railing onto Quay Street along with a pedestrian footpath and associated site works to facilitate site drainage and foul networks for connection to the existing foul, storm and public water networks.