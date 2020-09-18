10 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth today

There have been 10 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth today.

This brings to 958 the number of confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Thursday September 17th.

There have now been 128 new cases in Louth since the start of September compared to 36 for the whole of August.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 17 September, the HPSC has been notified of 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 32,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

143 are men and 108 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

61 cases have been identified as community transmission

116 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.