10 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Louth in the first four days of September

The number of Covid-19 cases in Louth has shot up by 10 since the start of the month.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show there were 840 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Friday September 4th.

This is up 10 from the start of September following two newly confirmed cases on the 2nd and 4th and six on the 3rd.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 5 September, the HPSC has been notified of 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified most recently: