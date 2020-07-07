1,000 people close claim for Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the last week

Some 1,000 people have closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) since last week in County Louth, according to local TD Fergus O’Dowd.

The Fine Gael deputy said that while many people in the county are still facing huge challenges as the economy reopens, it is encouraging to see the numbers relying on State aid reducing.

He said: “I am acutely aware of the continuing challenges faced by so many families and individuals here in Louth and indeed across the country as a result of COVID-19.

“We are dealing with unprecedented circumstances and the PUP will continue to be available to those who need it.

“It is encouraging to see the numbers returning to work since the economy opened up further last week. This represents the highest number to return to work in a single week nationally since the crisis began.

“The top sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are Accommodation and Food Services, Other Sectors e.g. hairdressers, barbers and Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles followed by the Construction Sector.

“It is promising to see so many people returning to work, we must leave no stone unturned when it comes to getting Ireland back to full employment.

“Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Jobs showed steady success in growing employment after the last recession. This intense focus on job creation must be replicated again by this Government.” O’Dowd concluded.

Fine Gael Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, added: “This Government has set employment recovery as its top priority and my Department and I will work hard to help everybody who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 take advantage of the jobs stimulus package to be announced later this month and to get back into work without delay.”

Last week the Central Bank revealed that Louth, alongside Donegal, Kerry and Carlow, had the highest share of their labour force availing of Covid-19 State supports.