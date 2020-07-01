100k in 30 Day challenge raises €1.2 million in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland

Almost €1.2 million has been raised so far from the 100k in 30 Days Challenge which took place throughout June.

Organiser Niall Carroll, who set up the event in support of Breast Cancer Ireland after his wife Cara was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, revealed on Facebook last night that the total raised so far was a massive €1,159,473.

The aim of the event was for people to clock up 100km of walking, cycling or running throughout the month and while primarily involving local people there were a massive 14,500 taking part from 34 countries around the world.

The pink army contributed another €70,000 on the final day of the month yesterday but with further funds expected, the final total is expected to be much greater than it currently stands.

Niall said of the sum raised: “It’s phenomenal. We’re blown away by it all. I just can’t believe it.

“JustGiving is going to stay open for two more weeks because traditionally 20% of all donations come in after an event. We’re going to leave it open for two weeks and then cut it off. The website will be open until the 19th July and then we’re going to close the website down.”

You can still donate here.

Funds raised will go towards what will be the first 3D mammography machine in the country, which will help improve the diagnosis rate for breast cancer. It will be installed at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where a new suite is also being established.

Niall said: “Thank you to everybody for making this event extremely special. I will never forget this. I don’t know if I’ll repeat it but we’ll see.

“To all of the breast cancer survivors or those going through breast cancer and for those who didn’t make it, this is all for you. You have been in our thoughts every step of the way.

“It has been a massive success and bigger than anything I could ever imagined it was going to be,” he said.