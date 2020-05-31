100k in 30 days challenge kicks off this Monday in aid of Breast Cancer Research

Local man Niall Carroll will kick off his 100k in 30 days challenge this Bank Holiday Monday and is calling on others to get involved.

Niall has been involved in organising 100K in 30 Days for the past few years and this year he will be running for the month of June to raise funds for Breast Cancer Ireland following his wife Cara’s diagnosis in 2019 and Niall is encouraging others to get involved with the challenge too.

Cara was diagnosed in December 2019 and since then she has been through surgery, chemo and is now nearly finished radiation treatment

Cara says running has been her mental health saviour during treatment.

The couple wish to use money raised to fund research into breast cancer, which they say is becoming so prevalent in 15 to 45 year olds.

Anyone who wishes to join in the challenge can register at www.100kin30days.ie and log their distances each time they go for a run or walk. You can also set challenges between teams and groups.

Registration costs €25 and the challenge kicks off on June 1st.