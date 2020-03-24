114 new homes planned for Farndreg and Headford at Mount Avenue

Plans have been submitted for 114 new homes at Farndreg, Headford and Mount Avenue in Dundalk.

Local developers Urban Life have lodged two separate applications for the developments, one consisting of 67 new homes and the other for 47 new homes.

The application is in addition to 80 new homes planned for the area which was previously approved by An Bord Pleanála in 2018.

Urban Life are seeking planning permission for a site which is bounded to the north by Headford; to the east by Farndreg; to the west by the site earmarked for 80 new homes and to the south by agricultural lands and existing residential development.

The first proposed development will consist of 67 dwellings comprising a mix of both houses and apartment/duplex units. A total of 43 houses and 24 apartment/duplex units are proposed. Houses include terraced, semi-detached and detached units and will range in height from 1 – 2 storeys and have the option for photovoltaic/solar panels on roof slopes.

The apartment/duplex dwellings will be accommodated in three 3 storey buildings with balconies provided at first floor level to the rear (west facing elevations).

The proposed development will also provide for all site development works including alterations to ground levels; the construction of retaining walls; the rerouting and undergrounding of overhead cables; internal access roads; car parking; footpaths; cycle paths; public lighting; landscaping; services; boundary treatments; and the repositioning of the existing wayleave in the southern part of the site.

Access to the proposed development is via a new vehicular access from the Farndreg Estate in the south-eastern part of the site. There is no vehicular access to the development already approved for 80 nomes or to the lands for the adjoining 47 homes from the proposed new vehicular access from the Farndreg Estate.

The application for 47 new homes is proposed to be accessed off Mount Avenue and then off Headford, similar to the development for 80 new homes approved in 2018. Improvement works are planned to the existing junction here between Headford and Mount Avenue (either side of the entrance) in addition to upgrade/improvement works to Mount Avenue for a distance of c.550m towards the Castleblaney Road (R934).

The permitted improvement works include road widening and the provision of footpaths and public lighting.

The proposed development will consist of 47 dwellings comprising a mix of semi-detached and detached dwellings (including four bungalows) in a variety of types and sizes that range in height from one to two storeys. Certain dwellings have the option for Solar Photovoltaic panels on roof slopes.

The proposed development will also provide for all site development works including alterations to ground levels; the construction of retaining walls; the rerouting and undergrounding of overhead cables; internal access roads; car parking; footpaths; cycle paths; public lighting; landscaping; services; and boundary treatments.

A decision on the matter is due by May 14th.