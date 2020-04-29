118 complaints against Gardaí in Louth last year was seventh highest nationally

There were 118 complaints made against Gardaí in the Louth Garda Division last year.

That’s according to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission report for 2019, which was published today.

This was the seventh highest number of complaints received nationally after Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North and DMR South Central (both 203), Cork City (177), DMR West (160), DMR South (148) and DMR North Central (146).

According to the report, the most common circumstances which gave rise to complaints in 2019 were: the conduct of investigations by Gardaí, conduct of Gardaí when effecting an arrest, road policing incidents, customer service by Gardaí and conduct of Gardaí when searching property and/or person.

One complaint in Louth was referred to GSOC, the report found.