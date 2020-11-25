12 further cases of covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by a further 12 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 2,147 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Monday November 23rd.

There have now been 273 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 211.8. This is remains the second highest nationally and is well above the national average of 107.8.

Only Donegal (240) has a higher 14-day incidence rate than Louth.

There has been a total of 2,028 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 23 November, the HPSC has been notified of 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 70,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

115 are men and 109 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

64 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.