12 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by a further 12 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 2,165 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Tuesday December 1st.

There have now been 216 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 175.4. This remains the second highest nationally and is well above the national average of 84.7.

Only Donegal (211.3) has a higher 14-day incidence rate than Louth.

There has now been a total of 2,074 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 1 December, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 73,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

141 are men and 129 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

58 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 28 in Wicklow, 25 in Mayo, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 97 cases are spread across 21 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is important to keep up the progress that we have achieved in recent weeks. Ireland now has the lowest 14-day incidence of COVID-19 in the EU according to the latest ECDC figures and we need to hold firm to this position. As the country moves into Level 3, there is no room for complacency in our response to COVID-19.

“As more services reopen for business, remember to use the basic public health advice as a guide when organising your time. When you are out in shops and accessing services, try to avoid high risk situations and wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible on busy streets and crowded outdoor areas. When you come home from shopping or being outdoors, remember that washing your hands is your first priority. For those of us who cannot work from home, the wearing of a face covering is now advised when moving around busy indoor workplaces and in communal work areas. If you are planning to travel around your county, consider first whether it is absolutely necessary to travel.

“Your individual actions are vital to our national effort to suppress the transmission of this disease.”