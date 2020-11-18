13 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 13 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,919 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Monday November 16th.

There have now been 207 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 160.6. This has fallen to the fourth highest nationally but remains above the national average of 121.3.

There has been a total of 1,995 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 16 November, the HPSC has been notified of 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

169 are men and 197 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 38 years old

84 in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.

“The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”