14 day incidence rate for Covid-19 in Louth continues to fall

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 11 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,725 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Tuesday November 3rd.

There have now been 286 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 221.9. This has dropped to the 11th highest in the country but remains above the national average of 212.7.

There has been a total of 1,930 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 3 November, the HPSC has been notified of 444 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 63,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

208 are men and 235 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of COVID-19. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free COVID-19 tests, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”