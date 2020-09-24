14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Louth now the third highest nationally

Louth now has the third highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, the latest figures from the HPSC have revealed.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 of population in the county now stands at 106.3.

Only Dublin (140.3) and Donegal (122.5) have higher fathers.

The national rate is now 73.9.

Earlier today Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there were concerns about a number of areas of the country, including Louth, but would not be drawn on whether further restrictions could be announced tomorrow on the back of advice from the National Public Health Emergency team (NPHET).

He said the next 10 days are critical in the battle against Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to discuss the trajectory of Covid-19.

It will decide what, if any, recommendations need to be made in respect of several counties where the level of the virus is increasing.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said it is “vital” that people in every county now reduce their contacts in the days and weeks ahead.