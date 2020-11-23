14 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by a further 14 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 2,119 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Saturday November 21st.

There have now been 265 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 205.6. This is the third highest nationally and is well above the national average of 109.1

Only Donegal (231.2) and Limerick (208.3) now have higher 14-day incidence rates than Louth.

There has been a total of 2,023 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 21 November, the HPSC has been notified of 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 70,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

155 are men and 161 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 28 years old

126 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.