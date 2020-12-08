14 new Covid-19 cases in Co Louth

There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 2,243 the number of cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday December 6th.

Louth’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 156.7 following 202 cases in the last two weeks. This remains almost double the national average of 80.4

Only Donegal (232.4) and Kilkenny (172.3) have higher incidence rates than Louth.

There has been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 6 December, the HPSC has been notified of 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 74,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

113 are men and 129 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

76 in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 223 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.