143 Covid-19 cases now confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 143 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday April 10th and is an increase of 10 on the 133 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 10th April (8,496 cases) – and including German results received to that date, reveals: