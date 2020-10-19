14th hole at Dundalk proves troublesome for Ward as Teather pips him to the win

The 14th hole at Dundalk Golf Club, with a stroke index of 18, is supposed to be the easiest hole on the course but, as any member, and quite a few visitors, will testify, it is anything but.

The short par four features a drive over a pond in front of the tee and if you don’t get your drive over the hill that dissects the fairway some 125 yards from the front of the green you won’t see what’s in front of you for your second shot. The green is well protected by a necklace of bunkers and subtle breaks come into play no matter what the pin position is.

Last Sunday, in the weekly Singles Stableford competition, it had a major say in the final outcome when two 14 handicappers, Derek Teather and Brian Ward, were tied on 41pts and returned back nines of 21pts after going out in 20pts. That meant the countback went to the final six holes where Teather pipped Ward by 14pts to 13pts to take the Overall Prize and his second big win of the season.

Ward had plenty of reasons to rue his visit to the 14th where he failed to score and where even a one-point bogey would have tied the back six count and sent the countback to the last three holes where he had a nine point to seven advantage over Teather.

Ward wasn’t alone in cursing the 14th hole that Sunday as 13 other players also failed to return a score which was the highest number of blanks recorded across the 18 holes.

Ward’s response to that disaster was to par the final four holes in a blistering finish that would normally have sealed the deal. But Teather was already in the Clubhouse after an excellent display of consistent golf that saw him score three points on six holes, two points on 11 and just one point at one hole. His three-point pars came at the second, eighth, ninth, 10th, 16th and 18th.

Liam McGailey (11) was another player rueing what might have been as he also finished on 41pts. He stood on the 17th with 39pts to his name but proceeded to bogey the par three 17th for one point and double bogey the par for 18th for one point to come home in 20pts having covered the front nine in 21pts.

He did take the Category 1 Prize with Michael Noone (17) winning Category 2 and AJP Green (21) claiming Category 3. Conall Murdock (4) shot 36pts for the best gross score and Lee Egan (15) continued his excellent run of form by winning yet another Juvenile Prize.

Visitor Peter Tuite (Co. Louth) (9) won Wednesday’s Open Singles with 41pts from Ben Cahill (12) who returned. Category Prizes went to Damian English (10), Gearoid Ó Conluain (16) and Gerard Murphy (21) while teenager Zak Alderdice (3) had the day’s best gross of 34pts.

The Ladies staged a Three Player Waltz on October 10 and 13 with 38 teams playing and the runaway winners were Mary Sinton (16), Laura Hackett (23) and Geraldine Hoare (28) with a score of 78pts. That was four better than Maura Coyle (32), Anne McDonnell (19) and Geraldine Mohan (33) with Angela McGuire (30), Bernie McCabe (17) and Una Connolly (35) a shot further back on 73pts. Deirdre Clarke (19) won the 9-Hole competition with 18pts.

The Ladies Winter League starts on Saturday October 24 and Tuesday, October 27 and entry envelopes are available in the Locker Room. The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 21.

Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Derek Teather (14) 41/21/14pts, Brian Ward (14) 41/21/13. Category 1 (0-12): Liam Mc Gailey (11) 41pts, Conall Murdock (4) 40pts. Category 2 (13-18): Michael Noone (17) 40pts, Anthony Tuite (13) 39/21pts. Category 3 (19+): AJP Green (21) 39pts, Ciaran Rafferty (20) 38pts. Gross Recognition: Conall Murdock (4) 36pts. Juvenile: Lee Egan (15) 31/16pts. CSS: Saturday 36pts, Sunday 36pts.

Saturday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 13. 18 Hole Three Lady Waltz – Winners: Mary Sinton (16), Laura Hackett (23), Geraldine Hoare (28) 78pts. Second: Maura Coyle (32), Anne McDonnell (19), Geraldine Mohan (33) 74pts. Third: Angela McGuire (30), Bernie McCabe (17), Una Connolly (35) 73pts. 9 Hole Competition: Deirdre Clarke (19) 18pts, Sally Goodman (28) 15pts.

Wednesday, October 14 – Open Singles Stableford Wednesday – Overall: Peter Tuite (Co. Louth) (9) 41pts, Ben Cahill (12) 40pts. Category 1 (<14) Damian English (10) 38/21pts. Category 2 (14-20): Gearoid Ó Conluain (16) 39pts. Category 3 (21+) Gerard Murphy (21) 39/24pts. Gross Recognition: Zak Alderdice (3) 34pts. CSS: 37pts.