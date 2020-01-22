15 candidates confirmed to contest General Election in Louth
Fifteen candidates will contest the General Election in the Louth/East Meath constituency next month.
The deadline for nominations for the February 8th election was midday today.
Louth County Council has now published the notice of poll confirming the 15 candidates who will be on the ballot paper when people in this area go to the polls next month
They are:
- Bird, Topinga (Non Party)
- Bradley, David (Non Party)
- Breathnach, Declan (Fianna Fáil)
- Byrne, Albert (Non Party)
- Byrne, James (Fianna Fáil)
- Dearey, Mark (Green Party)
- Fitzpatrick, Peter (Non Party)
- Fergus, Audrey (People Before Profit)
- McGahon, John (Fine Gael)
- Munster, Imelda (Sinn Féin)
- Nash, Ged (Labour)
- O’Dowd, Fergus (Fine Gael)
- O Murchú, Cathal (Irish Freedom Party)
- O Murchú, Ruairí (Sinn Féin)
- Sweeney, Eamon (Renua Ireland)