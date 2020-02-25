15 new houses planned for Lis na Dara

Plans have been drawn up for 15 new homes at Lis na Dara on the Carrickmacross Road in Dundalk.

Developers Silaro Ltd have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking permission to develop the houses at the partially constructed housing estate.

They are seeking to construct 12 new houses in Cluain Fhada and three in Bothair na Carraig.

The application reads as follows: “Permission is sought for the replacement of 10 (two storey) semi-detached dwellings permitted under planning permission reg. no. 14520049, as extended under planning permission reg. no. 19918, with 12 no. terraced two storey dwellings in that part of the site known as ‘Cluain Fhada’ (floor slabs constructed under planning permission reg. no. 05520344).

“The development also includes for the construction of 3 no. terraced bungalows in that part of the site known as ‘An Bothair na Carraig’ in addition to all associated site development works.”

A decision on the matter will be made by April 16th.