16 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

There were a further 16 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,254 the number of cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Wednesday October 14th.

Louth has now recorded 208 new cases in the last 14 days. The current 14 day incidence rate for the county per 100,000 of population now stands at 161.4 which is the ninth lowest in the country.

There has been a total of 1,838 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 14 October the HPSC has been notified of 1,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 46,429 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

614 are men / 590 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

288 in Dublin, 173 Cork, 123 in Meath, 97 in Galway, 63 in Cavan and the remaining 461 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2pm yesterday 241 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “There have been further increases across all key indicators of COVID-19 and the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated since NPHET last met.

“Cases notified over the past week have increased by 82% compared with the previous 7 days, from 3,514 to 6,382 cases.

“The positivity rate over the past 7 days is now 6.2% and is continuing to increase.

“The 14-day incidence in those aged 65 years and older has increased from 92.9 per 100,000 population on 7 October to 125 per 100,000 population on 14 October.

“The number of hospitalisations are increasing faster than the exponential growth modelling predicted. This indicates a rapidly deteriorating disease trajectory nationally.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “There is now a deteriorating epidemiological landscape across the EU. Many EU countries are experiencing increasing hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths related to COVID-19.

“Our priorities remain focused on protecting the medically and socially vulnerable, protecting childcare and education settings and preventing unnecessary disruption to non-COVID health and social care services.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The reproduction number appears to have increased and is now at 1.4 nationally. Modelling shows that if current trends continue, by October 31st, the number of cases notified daily would be in the range of 1,800 – 2,500 cases with over 400 people in hospital.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: “The challenge we have now is much greater than earlier this year, as we are trying to suppress COVID-19 while maintaining our non-COVID services and providing safe environments in our acute settings.

“The higher the community transmission the more difficult it is to protect medically vulnerably people in all heathcare settings. We appeal to everyone to play their part in protecting patients, healthcare workers and frontline services.”