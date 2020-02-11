16 new safety camera zones coming into effect on Louth roads from Monday

Sixteen new safety camera zones will come into effect on roads in Co Louth from 6am on Monday February 17th.

The new safety cameras are part of 903 new zones set to be introduced around the country as part of a Safety Camera Expansion programme announced by Gardaí yesterday.

This will bring to 1,322 the total number of safety camera zones nationwide.

As well as 17 existing camera zones, this brings to 33 the number within Co Louth with 25 having been removed.

The zones include two on the motorway, seven on national roads, 22 on regional roads, one on local roads and one on ‘other roads’.

These areas will be monitored by the GoSafe vans that have been in operation since 2010.

The exact location of the camera zones can be found on the Garda website here.