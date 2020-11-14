17 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 17 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,857 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Thursday November 12th.

There have now been 192 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 149.0. This has remains the sixth highest in Ireland and above the national average of 129.2.

There has been a total of 1,972 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 12 November, the HPSC has been notified of 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 67,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

238 are men and 244 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

128 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 36 in Limerick, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2 metre distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December.”