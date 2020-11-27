17 further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by a further 17 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 2,184 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Wednesday November 25th.

There have now been 260 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 201.7. This remains the second highest nationally and is well above the national average of 103.9.

Only Donegal (218) has a higher 14-day incidence rate than Louth.

There has been a total of 2,036 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 25 November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 71,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

162 are men and 171 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.