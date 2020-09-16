17-year-old pedestrian hospitalised after being struck by car overnight

A 17-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a car on the Dundalk to Castlebellingham Road (R132) in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at Mooretown in Dromiskin at around 12.50am.

According to LMFM News, the teenage boy was intoxicated and ran out in front of a car after refusing to go to hospital by ambulance.

He was later removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The road was closed for a time with traffic being diverted through Dromiskin but has since reopened.