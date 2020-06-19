1,735 people waiting to sit their driving test in Dundalk

There are currently 1,735 people waiting to take their driving test in Dundalk.

The figures were revealed by Sinn Féin TD for Meath East Darren O’Rourke TD today.

The figures are part of more than 55,000 awaiting tests across the country. These numbers have swelled in recent months due to tests being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reacting to them Deputy O’Rourke said: “We need a plan to live with Covid from Government. Delay and pray won’t work.”