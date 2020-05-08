176 jobs lost at National Pen in Dundalk

A total of 176 jobs have been lost today at National Pen in Dundalk.

The decision by the Xerox Technology Park-based company was communicated to staff this afternoon by President and CEO Peter Kelly as the company deals with the “global crisis” in trade due to Covid-19.

A total of 126 jobs are being cut with a further 50 being migrated to Japan.

Despite the job losses, National Pen said in a statement that they remain committed to Dundalk, where they have operated for over 30 years.

Mr Kelly’s statement to staff that due to a “significant and prolonged reduction in customer demand” for National Pen products, “we will not be able to continue operating at our current capacity.”

He added: “In Dundalk we will be downsizing our operations and this reduction will likely impact approximately 126 team members predominantly in our Dundalk Contact Centre, although some supporting roles in other departments will also be impacted.

“Consultations will begin next week with those team members who may be impacted.

“In addition to the restructuring of the Contact Centre in Dundalk, we will also be seeking to migrate our Japanese Contact Centre operations to a facility in Japan in two phases which will impact 50 Dundalk based team members over the coming eight months. Consultations with our Japanese Contact Centre team will also begin next week with an option for the full team to relocate to Japan.

“These proposed job losses are extremely regrettable and I have asked our management and HR team to support those impacted to the fullest extent possible.

“For the team who will remain in Dundalk, I want to be clear that National Pen has proudly operated in Dundalk for over 30 years and we remain committed to our Dundalk facility.”

As well as Ireland there will be 10 job losses in manufacturing in Tennessee, 35 job losses in manufacturing in Tijuana, seven job losses in marketing in Bordeaux and three job losses in marketing in San Diego.