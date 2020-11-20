20 apartments planned for car wash site on Dublin Road

Plans have been drawn up for 20 new apartments on the Dublin Road.

Telos Nodas Ltd have submitted a planning application in recent days to Louth County Council seeking permission to develop 20 apartments in a single block at the car wash site adjacent to the Circle K Oriel Service Station.

The proposed development will consist of 12 two bedroom and 8 one bedroom units of social housing accommodation with each unit having individual access from a shared deck.

The accommodation is set to be contained in a single block rising from two storeys in the north east of the site adjacent to Glenwood to four storeys at the south west of the site onto the Dublin Road.

The development includes landscaped gardens, a waste management building, secure bicycle storage for 34 no. bicycles and 8 no. car parking spaces accessed from the shared entrance with the adjacent service station from the Dublin Road.

A decision on the matter is due by January 16th.