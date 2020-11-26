20 further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by a further 20 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 2,167 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Tuesday November 24th.

There have now been 269 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 208.7. This remains the second highest nationally and is well above the national average of 105.5.

Only Donegal (222.4) has a higher 14-day incidence rate than Louth.

There has been a total of 2,033 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 24 November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 71,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

123 are men and 146 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There have been 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.