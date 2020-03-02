20-year-old charged over collision which claimed three lives

A 20-year-old Armagh man appeared in court in Dundalk this morning charged with causing the deaths of three people by dangerous driving.

Keith Lennon, of Forest Park in Dromintee, County Armagh, is also accused of failing to report the crash.

It happened on the N1 at Carrickarnon in County Louth at 2.15am on Saturday.

Mother and son Mary and Kevin Faxton, from Bessbrook, County Armagh and Bryan Magill, from Newry, County Down, were killed in the collision while another man, aged in his 20s from Dundalk, was taken to hospital.

According to BBC News NI, a bail application was refused due to the serious nature of the charges, the nature of the evidence and because the judge believed the accused posed a flight risk.

Mr Lennon was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

He is due to appear in court again this week.