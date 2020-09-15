22 new cases over the weekend pushes Covid-19 figure in Louth above 900

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 jumped by a further 22 over the course of the weekend.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed there had been four new cases confirmed as of midnight on Saturday with another 18 as of midnight on Sunday September 13th.

This will bring to 911 the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county.

This means there has been 81 new cases in Louth since the start of September and 67 in the last week. By comparison there were just 36 new cases in the whole of August.

There has been a total of 1,784 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 13 September, the HPSC has been notified of 208 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 31,192* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 31,192 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

98 are men and 110 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

18 cases have been identified as community transmission

108 are in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Donegal, 10 in Meath, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “NPHET has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms, based on advice received from the Expert Advisory Group following a review of the evidence.

“In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community. This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.

“COVID-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence.”