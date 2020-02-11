23 new homes at Lismullen Grove remain a possibility

Plans for 23 new homes at Lismullen Grove on the Armagh Road in Dundalk remain a possibility.

Developers O’Hare & McGovern (RoI) Limited have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for an extension of the duration of planning which was originally sought in 2014.

The plans are for 23 two storied residential dwelling units on a brownfield site to include landscaping, boundary treament & all associated site works on foot of a site resolution plan.

An extension was initially rejected by the local authority in October last year before a renewed application was put forward last December.

This gives the developers five more years to build the homes.