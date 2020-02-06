233 new homes planned for the Dublin Road in Dundalk

Plans have been drawn up for 233 new homes on the Dublin Road at Haggardstown.

An application for Stage 2 of the Strategic Housing Development has been lodged by PJ & EJ Doherty Ltd, developers of the existing Earlsfort estate.

Some of the internal access roads will be connected to the Earlsfort estate with further access off the Dublin Road.

The development consists of 233 residential units along with a creche and community building, measuring 309sqm.

A total of 178 dwellings will comprise of 28 two bed semi-detached dwellings, 78 three bed semi-detached dwellings, 12 four bed detached and semi-detached dwellings, 2 four bed detached dwellings, 22 three and four bed semi-detached dwellings, 4 two and three bed semi-detached dwellings, 18 two bed terraced dwellings, 9 two and three bed terraced dwellings and 5 three bed terraced dwellings.

There will also be 55 apartments/duplex units consisting of 20 one bed units, 15 two bed units and 20 three bed units.

The entrance to the site off the Dublin Road

The plans also include the provision of associated car parking areas at surface level to provide for a total of 43 spaces. There will also be the provision of four electric vehicle charge points adjacent to the creche/community building with associated site infrastructure ducting to provide charge points for residents throughout the site.

The developers are also hoping to provide a total of 180 bicycle storage spaces with associated storage rooms and enclosures.

They plan to use existing access from the Dublin Road to access the proposed houses with associated upgrade works to facilitate vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access along with the provision of a right-turning lane. They are also seeking to provide internal access roads and footpaths and associated connections to the existing Earlsfort residential estate.

Also planned are residential communal open space areas (including formal play areas) including all hard and soft landscape works with public lighting, planting and boundary treatments to include boundary walls, railings and fencing, the provision of two ESB substations, internal site works and attenuation systems to include a hydrocarbon and silt interceptor on the storm network prior to discharge to the adjacent watercourse and all ancillary site development/construction works.

As this is a Strategic Housing Development, a decision on the application will be made by An Bord Pleanála in the coming months.