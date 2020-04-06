24 new homes planned for Townspark on the Castletown Road

Plans have been drawn up for 24 new homes at Townspark on the Castletown Road.

Emily Lennon has submitted a planning application to build the 24 three bed two storey terraced houses.

They would be in blocks one to six.

She is also seeking the go ahead for a new internal access road, landscaping, services and boundary treatments, footpaths, car parking, open space, public lighting and all associated site development works.

A decision on the matter is due by May 27th.