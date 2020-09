A 24-year-old male was taken to hospital after a suspected machete attack in Dundalk yesterday evening.

According to LMFM News the victim, who continues to receive treatment in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, suffered serious slash wounds in the assault which took place in the Cedarwood Park estate in Cox’s Demesne shortly before 6pm

A 19-year-old male has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.