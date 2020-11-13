26 further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 26 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,840 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Wednesday November 11th.

There have now been 206 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 159.8. This has increased to the sixth highest in Ireland and remains above the national average of 135.4.

There has been a total of 1,965 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 11 November, the HPSC has been notified of 395 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 66,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

197 are men and 198 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

132 in Dublin, 31 in Cork, 27 in Donegal, 27 in Limerick, 27 in Galway and the remaining 151 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 279 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Not every part of the country has experienced the same reductions in disease incidence. For example, Donegal’s 14-day incidence is at 281 per 100,000, compared to the national average of 135 per 100,000.

“The country as a whole can succeed in suppressing this disease to low levels in the coming weeks. We have achieved a great deal of suppression over the Level 5 period, the coming weeks offer us an opportunity to drive transmission down further.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “We estimate the reproduction number is now at 0.6. Data suggests that Level 3 measures stabilised case numbers, while Level 5 measures were required to suppress transmission, especially when infection rates are high. If we sustain our efforts we can force infection down to very low levels.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE: “We are seeing an increase in Emergency Department attendance, which is a positive indication that the public are continuing to access both covid and non-covid healthcare. Our hospitals are busy as they continue to implement important infection prevention control protocols and our healthcare workers are grateful for public understanding and support for these safety measures.”