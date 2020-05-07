26 people have now died from Covid-19 in Dealgan House Nursing Home

A total of 26 people have died of Covid-19 at Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk.

The number of deaths at the Toberona facility has been revealed by local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Sinn Féin TD said he had seen the figures.

“Staff in Dealgan House have at times been working in nightmare conditions and continue to do their very best to care for the residents, some of whom they see as family, and I want to pay tribute to them but according to figures that have been shown to me in the last few days there have been deaths of 26 people in this nursing home. They’re believed to have died from Covid-19. These are mothers, fathers, siblings and grandparents.”

Deputy Ó Murchú has called for a full investigation into the matter.

Last month the RCSI Hospital Group took over the day-to-day management of the nursing home, which can accommodate 63 residents at any one time.