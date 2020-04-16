28 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 236 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Monday April 13th and is an increase of 28 on the 208 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Wednesday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 13th April (11,261 cases), reveals: