28 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth
Louth now has 236 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Monday April 13th and is an increase of 28 on the 208 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 444 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 1pm Wednesday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;
- An additional 657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories
- An additional 411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany
With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 13th April (11,261 cases), reveals:
- 55% are female and 45% are male, with 413 clusters involving 2,244 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,968 cases (18%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 280 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,850 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 829 cases (7%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 42%, travel abroad accounts for 6%