28 public charging points for electric vehicles currently in Louth

There are currently 28 public charging points for electric vehicles in Co Louth.

The information was provided as part of a parliamentary question by Minister Eamon Ryan.

He revealed there are 782 charge points across the country. This is made up of 690 standard charge points (up to 22kW), 88 fast chargers (c. 50kW) and four high powered chargers (150kW).

In Louth there are 24 standard charge points and four fast chargers.

The figures are based on ESB charge points and Tesco charge points but do not include private operators such as Tesla, Ionity and EasyGO who are also involved in providing charging infrastructure.

Minister Ryan also revealed that Louth County Council had completed an application for a grant to install 24 charge points in the county.