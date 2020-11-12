29 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 29 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,814 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Tuesday November 10th.

There have now been 203 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 157.5. This has increased to the sixth highest in Ireland and remains above the national average of 145.0.

There has been a total of 1,965 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 10 November, the HPSC has been notified of 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 66,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

187 are men and 174 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 41 years old

90 in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 280 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”