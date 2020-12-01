29 new homes planned for The Loakers

Plans have been drawn up for 29 new homes at The Loakers on the Blackrock Road.

BWH Developments Limited have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking the go ahead to add to the existing development in the estate.

They are hoping to construct two three storey blocks of apartments, comprising nine 2 bedroom apartments and three 3 bed apartments in each block (24 apartments in total).

There would also be four semi-detached two storey, 3 bedroom dwelling houses. One detached two storey, 3 bedroom dwelling house to include vehicular/pedestrian access from The Loakers, pedestrian access onto Bothar Maol and the construction of a public pavement along part of Bothar Maol, car parking, cycle bays, external bin storage area, public street lighting, landscaping and all associated site development works

A decision on the matter will be made by February 2nd.

Similar plans were submitted in January for 36 new homes but were later withdrawn while an identical application in August was deemed to be incomplete.

In 2018 Michael White, who was the original developer of the estate in 2001, was granted conditional planning permission for 16 new homes in the estate but this was overturned on appeal to An Bord Pleanála following objections from local residents.