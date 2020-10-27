30 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 30 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,566 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday October 25th.

The 30 new cases follows on from 25 on Saturday and 22 the day before.

There have now been 386 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 299.5 – just below the national rate of 309.9.

There has been a total of 1,885 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 25 October, the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

444 are men and 483 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.