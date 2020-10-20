30 new houses and apartments given the go ahead at Coulter Place

Thirty new houses and apartments have been given the go ahead for Coulter Place on the Armagh Road.

BWH Developments Limited have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for a three storey block of apartments comprising of 12 one bed units and 6 two bed units at Harbour View.

They have also secured permission for 12 dwelling houses made up of 6 two storey 3 bed blocks of semi-detached dwellings at 12-23 Park Green.