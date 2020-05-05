30 new houses and apartments planned for Coulter Place

Thirty new houses and apartments are planned for Coulter Place on the Armagh Road.

BWH Developments Limited have recently submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking planning permission for a three storey block of apartments comprising of 12 one bed units and 6 two bed units at Harbour View.

They are also seeking permission for 12 dwelling houses made up of 6 two storey 3 bed blocks of semi-detached dwellings at 12-23 Park Green.

A decision on the matter is due by June 23rd.