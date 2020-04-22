31 confirmed Covid-19 cases currently being dealt with in Lourdes Hospital

Staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda are currently dealing with 31 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the hospital.

The latest HSE figures shows there are now 770 confirmed cases in hospitals nationwide, as well as 320 suspected cases that are waiting for their test results.

The acute hospitals with the most confirmed cases are all in Dublin.

The Mater has 103 patients, Beaumont 88 and Tallaght has 76.

Elsewhere, Limerick University Hospital has 33 confirmed cases, Mayo also has 33 with the Lourdes close behind on 31.

There are 132 confirmed cases in critical care beds around the country.

It means that hospital critical care units still have capacity for 133 patients.

The figures cover the situation up to last night.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has pleaded with people to “stay the course” for the next couple of weeks and do all they can to suppress the spread of Covid-19 .