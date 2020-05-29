34 people have so far lost their lives to Covid-19 in Louth

Mid-April was the worst period for Covid-19 cases and deaths in Louth, with 34 people so far having lost their lives to the disease, new figures from the Central Statistics Office have revealed.

The CSO have provided a breakdown of weekly cases and deaths per county in their ‘Covid-19 Deaths and Cases Series 2’ report released today.

It shows that 262 people in Louth were diagnosed with Covid-19 on the week commencing April 17th.

This was an increase of 244.7% from the 76 cases confirmed in the county a week earlier on April 10th.

In the same week of April 17th, 11 people in Louth died from Covid-19. This was an increase of one from the 10 on the week commencing April 10th when the first deaths in the county occurred. Since then there has been seven deaths recorded from Covid-19 on the week of April 24th with six more on the week of May 8th. There have been no deaths related to the Coronavirus in the county since then.

That brings to 34 the number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Louth so far.

Louth had no cases of Covid-19 in the first week of the analysis on March 13th but had nine in the week commencing March 20th. This steadily grew to 24 for the week commencing March 27th and was 30 by the week commencing April 3rd.

After the peak of 262 cases on April 17th, the number of confirmed cases fell to 190 on the week of April 24th and has been steadily falling on a weekly basis since then with 80 cases on May 1st, 46 on May 8th, 22 on May 15th and 14 as of the week of May 22nd.

For the last three days there have been no new cases of Covid-19 in Louth according to the daily figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team.