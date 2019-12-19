36 new homes planned for Ard Easmuinn

Plans have been drawn up for 36 new dwellings at Ard Easmuinn in Dundalk.

Carrickmacross-based Hanlon McMahon Ecco have submitted plans to demolish a shed on the proposed site on the Ecco Road.

In its place they plan to build two blocks of apartments. One block will be three storey and consist of 15 two bed apartments while the other three storey block will have 12 two bed apartments.

There are also looking to build six three storey semi-detached 4 bed dwellings and three two storey terraced 3 bed dwellings, bringing the number of new homes to 36 in total.

As part of the application the developers are also seeking to divert the public sewer on site, connecting to town sewer and off new entrance and all associated site works.

A decision on the matter will be made by February 20th.