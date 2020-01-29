36 new homes planned for The Loakers

Plans have been drawn up for 36 new homes at The Loakers on the Blackrock Road.

BWH Developments Ltd have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking the go ahead to add to the existing development in the estate.

They are hoping to construct one three storey block of apartments comprising 12 two bed apartments, and another three storey block comprising 6 one bed apartments and 6 two bed apartments.

A two storey block is also planned comprising of 4 one bed apartments and 4 two bed apartments. A further four semi-detached two bed bungalows are also planned, as well as car parking, pedestrian access onto and the construction of a public pavement along part of Bothar Maol, cycle bays, external bin storage areas, public street lighting, landscaping and all associated site development works.

A decision on the matter will be made by March 23rd.

Similar plans were submitted last October but were deemed to be incomplete.

In 2018 Michael White, who was the original developer of the estate in 2001, was granted conditional planning permission for 16 new homes in the estate but this was overturned on appeal to An Bord Pleanála following objections from local residents.