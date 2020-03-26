3rd Place offer artists the chance to showcase their work in its window

Local coffee shop 3rd Place is making its window available for aspiring artists to use to showcase their work.

The coffee house at the Market Square is closed at present due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Given its prominent location in the town centre, they have now asked any artists who wish to display their work in the window to contact them.

Posting on Facebook, 3rd Place said: “Hi Folks, While 3rd Place is in hibernation we are making our windows available as exhibition space for local artists. If you are interested in showing your work contact us through👉 PM or on 0857061608.”