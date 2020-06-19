49 deaths from Covid-19 recorded in Co Louth

A total of 49 people have now lost their lives from Covid-19 in Louth.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office released today show that median age of those who died was 82.

There have been 778 confirmed cases of the virus in the county. The median age of those who have had Covid-19 in Louth is 50.

Thankfully there have been no new cases confirmed in Louth for the past nine days and no deaths since since occurred on the week commencing May 8th.

Meanwhile, a new map was released by the Government today showing where the cases occurred in Co Louth and across the country.

Broken down by electoral districts, there have been a total of 195 cases in the greater Dundalk area including 65 in Dundalk Rural, 59 in Castletown, 27 in Dundalk No 4 Urban, 18 in Haggardstown, 8 in Dundalk No 1 Urban, 7 in Ballymascanlon 6 in Dundalk No 3 Urban and 5 in Dundalk No 2 Urban.

The Dromiskin area has had 12 confirmed cases, there have been seven in Darver and six each in Mansfieldstown and Castlebellingham.

The new data hub can be accessed here.