498 additional places in Dundalk IT from next autumn

There will be 498 more places on courses in Dundalk IT for 2020 and 2021.

The additional places come following a €24 million investment by the State.

In total 22 higher education institutions will offer almost 3,000 new places on 138 full-time undergraduate courses for autumn this year and next.

The high priority skills areas focused upon in the new courses include science, engineering, ICT and construction.

Dundalk IT leads the way with 498 new places, significantly ahead of UCD in second with 318.

The places are provided following applications under Pillar Two of the Human Capital Initiative, a key part of the Government’s Future Jobs Ireland strategy and its focus on enhancing skills and developing and attracting talent.